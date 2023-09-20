A 71-year-old Coconut Grove man has been missing since Sept. 1. Have you seen him?

A 71-year-old Miami man has been missing for weeks, and detectives are asking for the public’s help to find him, police said Wednesday.

A relative of Nathaniel Cunningham reported him missing on Sept. 14, two weeks after he left his Coconut Grove home and didn’t return, Miami police Officer Kiara Delva said.

Cunningham was last seen leaving on Sept. 1 in his vehicle, which he does often, his relative told investigators. Police didn’t immediately release a description of his vehicle or say whether it had been found.

“Miami police are actively investigating and no foul play is suspected at this time or signs of endangerment,” Delva said.

A neighbor alerted Cunningham’s family members after not seeing him for two weeks while his dog remained at a home he shared with roommates, Local 10 News reported.

“He’s not the type of person that I’ve ever known to just go and leave, because he has that dog,” the neighbor told the TV news channel.

Cunningham is described as five-foot-six and 190 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty detective of the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.