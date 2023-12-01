71-year-old David DuBois gets 61-66 years to life

Dec. 1—JEFFERSON — The 71-year-old who raped a girl under the age of 13 was sentenced Tuesday to serve 61 to 66 years to life in prison.

David DuBois of Newcomerstown, Ohio, was sentenced by Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon.

After deliberating for eight hours, a jury found him guilty on Oct. 20 on six counts of rape and one count of disseminating obscenity to a minor.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen M. O'Toole, assisted by Assistant Prosecutors Christopher Fortunato and Matthew Hebebrand, tried the case over three days.

"The victim, now 16, was brave in telling her story, thanks to the law enforcement and medical professionals who make our prosecutions possible, as well as the victim and her family, for having the courage to come forward," O'Toole said in after the guilty verdict. "Their bravery at great personal and emotional cost sets an example for others to tell their story and come forward."

Dubois was found guilty on four rape counts, each carrying a life sentence because the victim was under 13 when the rape occurred. The other two rapes were punishable by a minimum of 10 years up to 15 years in prison. Disseminating obscenity to a minor is punishable by up to 12 months in prison.