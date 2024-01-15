71-year-old dies after driving wrong way, striking 2 trees in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 71-year-old Odessa woman died after striking two trees when she diverted from a Pasco County highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 3:35 p.m., FHP said a woman driving a Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on SR-54, east of Marathon Road.

For an unknown reason, the woman lost control of her vehicle, and crossed the median into the westbound lanes, before hitting two trees near the driveway of 11603 SR-54.

FHP said the woman died at the scene of the crash.

