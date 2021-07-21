71-year-old Fort Worth woman inside her home injured in drive-by shooting, police say

A 71-year-old woman was shot in the head Monday night in what police believe to be a drive-by shooting in the 3300 block of Thannisch Avenue, in east Fort Worth, according to a police spokesman.

Police said the incident happened Monday just before midnight, when gunfire entered the woman’s home. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The woman, who is expected to survive, was coherent when first responders arrived and told police she did not see any person or vehicle during the incident. Police said, based on the information they have, it is unclear if the injury was a bullet graze or if the projectile penetrated her head.

The woman was watching TV inside her home when the shots were fired, WFAA-TV reported.

A spokesman for MedStar did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Police do not yet know a motive for the shooting, and gun violence detectives are investigating the case. Police have not released the name of the victim.