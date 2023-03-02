71-year-old Greenfield man fatally struck by vehicle on South 27th Street, Milwaukee police say

A 71-year-old Greenfield man died after being struck by a vehicle on South 27th Street on the city's south side Wednesday, Milwaukee police say.

The incident took place in the 5600 block of the street at roughly 7:15 p.m., according to police.

The man died at the scene from his injuries. Police say the driver of the striking vehicle stayed at site of the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: MPD: Greenfield man fatally struck by vehicle in Milwaukee