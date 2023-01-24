71-year-old Gulfport man accused in sexual abuse of minor

Gulfport police arrested 71-year-old David Lee Grizzle and charged him with one count of sexual battery Monday.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that “Grizzle had sexual intercourse with a juvenile victim on multiple occasions,” Sgt. Jason DuCré said.

Grizzle was taken to the Harrison County jail on a $300,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.