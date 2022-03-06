71-year-old hang-glider dies after crashing into tree in Virginia, officials say

An afternoon of hang-gliding turned deadly for a 71-year-old man on Thursday, March 3, in Virginia, police said.

The victim, identified as Ward F. Odenwald of Woodbine, Maryland, lost control of the hang-glider and slammed into a tree before plummeting to the ground, police said.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road and Burnshire Lane in Shenandoah County in northern Virginia, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

Odenwald died at the scene, according to police.

He was on the only person on the hang-glider, police said, and no one on the ground was injured.

Odenwald’s “remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and examination,” police said. Officials are investigating the crash.

No other information had been released Sunday, March 6.

Shenandoah County is about 160 miles northwest of Richmond.

77-year-old checking mail dies in hit-and-run as Georgia cops search for SUV driver

11-year-old running to catch school bus falls under wheels and dies, Colorado cops say

15-year-old in stolen Mercedes hits van carrying 5 people with disabilities, NC cops say

Dad, 3-year-old killed when pickup truck slams into their home, California cops say