71-year-old inmate dies after medical emergency at Meck County jail

A 71-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the Mecklenburg County jail, deputies said.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah Kelly was an inmate at the Uptown jail. On Thursday just after 4:30 a.m., a detention officer in Kelly’s unit found him unresponsive.

Detention workers tried to resuscitate him and continued until emergency crews got there.

Around 5:15 a.m. Thursday, emergency workers confirmed Kelly had died.

The sheriff’s office said it can’t share any of Kelly’s health information due to privacy issues.

“Reporting the death of a resident in our care is always a difficult task. Everyone at MCSO has been affected by the death of Mr. Elijah Kelly, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement.

Kelly arrived at the jail on Oct. 19, according to the sheriff’s office.

The State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into what happened as the medical examiner determines Kelly’s cause of death.

