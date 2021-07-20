71-year-old in intensive care after being attacked while working at NC jail, cops say

Simone Jasper
·2 min read

A 71-year-old jail worker went into intensive care after he was attacked on the job in North Carolina, officials said.

Sheldon Kaminsky, a Guilford County detention officer, was stationed at a desk inside the Greensboro jail when a 21-year-old inmate started talking to him last week.

The man then “moved to the area behind the desk and struck Officer Kaminsky with his fists, knocking him unconscious, and causing him to fall to the floor,” the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release.

Officials didn’t list attorney information for the accused attacker — identified as Elijah J. Evans.

Kaminsky was taken to a hospital, where officials said he was still in the ICU as of Monday. His wife, Candy Kaminsky, told WFMY the attack left him on a ventilator with a traumatic brain injury and facial fractures.

“We are here from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day during visiting hours, just sitting with him,” the detention officer’s wife said, according to the TV station. “I’ve got kids that are really upset, my granddaughter that’s really upset and the whole family is.”

Sheldon Kaminsky has been in law enforcement for about 30 years, previously serving departments in California and New Jersey, WFMY reported. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said he and other employees put their safety on the line to serve others.

“He is a very valuable asset to the Sheriff’s Office and we are praying for his full recovery,” the department said in a news release.

“Our criminal justice system could not exist without Detention Officers who are tasked with the important duties of humanely providing the direct supervision and daily care needs of the inmates in their custody. Unfortunately, and as this incident makes clear, those duties can come with significant risks.”

Evans, who has been at the Guilford County jail since June 2, was first taken into custody on charges of “felony common law robbery, felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, misdemeanor assault on a government employee, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor injury to personal property,” officials said.

He is facing facing additional charges in connection with the attack, including “assault on an on-duty Detention Officer inflicting serious injury... and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury,” according to officials.

Under State law, hands and fists can be deemed a deadly weapon when there is a significant difference in the physical stature between the two parties,” the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Evans’ next court date is scheduled for Thursday, records show.

Inmate stabbed in the head had to wait 15 minutes for prison guard to help, SC suit says

Prison on lockdown after yard fight involving up to 14 inmates, NC officials say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senator Warren questions Lockheed's antitrust solution to buy Aerojet

    U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Federal Trade Commission to take a tougher look at defense industry mergers, questioning a proposal from Lockheed Martin that would allow it to buy the biggest independent maker of rocket motors, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings. The Democratic senator, who has a keen interest in corporate behavior, asked the FTC to examine the premise and efficacy of internal firewalls like those Lockheed proposes to prevent it from gaining a competitive advantage over peers once the deal closes, according to a July 16 letter seen by Reuters. Lockheed Martin announced a $4.4 billion agreement to buy Aerojet late last year, a deal that has raised eyebrows because it would give Lockheed - the No. 1 defense contractor - ownership of a vital piece of the U.S. missile industry whose motors are used in everything from the homeland missile shield to Stinger missiles.

  • Woman posing as military member on dating site scams person out of $7,500, NC cops say

    Police say she told the person she needed the money to ship her belongings home from overseas.

  • Zimbabwe orders COVID-19 vaccination for all civil servants

    Zimbabwe's government on Tuesday ordered that all its workers should receive a COVID-19 vaccine and only 10% of civil servants report for duty, with the rest working from home in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic. The head of the public commission, Jonathan Wutawunashe, said in a circular to government departments that all civil servants - about 250,000 - were considered frontline workers who should get COVID-19 shots. Zimbabwe has recorded 85,732 infections, a quarter of them since end of June and 2,697 deaths to date.

  • Path Robotics raises another $100M

    In May, Path Robotics announced a $56 million Series B. It was a sizable raise, as far as robotics rounds go. The firm has raised $100 million, led by Tiger Global and featuring participation from Silicon Valley Bank, an existing investor. The deal brings the robotic welding firm’s total funding to $171 million.

  • Inkbit raises $30M for its self-correcting 3D printing technology

    The Series B, led by Phoenix Venture Partners LLC, brings the firm’s total funding up to $45 million. PVP joins existing partners like industrial 3D printing giant Stratasys, DSM Venturing, Ocado, 3M, IMA and Saint-Gobain. Inkbit was founded in 2017, building on technology developed with a financial assist from DARPA.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Suspect in home invasion robbery where family was zip-tied in Tarrant County arrested

    The father and son were able to break free from their zip-ties and fight back against the intruders, leading to a shoot-out.

  • Richard Sherman 911 call under investigation by sheriff's office after widespread criticism

    Many have called for a 911 dispatcher to be fired for how she handled the Richard Sherman incident.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • EXCLUSIVE: SF family held at gunpoint during home robbery

    The man says he was washing his car when the armed men approached. They then put him, his wife and two daughters in the bathroom, where they held them at gunpoint while robbing the home.

  • Smugglers hit woman with car as she’s trying to pay ransom for nephew, Texas cops say

    “This is the definition of evil,” police said.

  • A group of thieves who stole a $160,000 costume of Sesame Street's 'Big Bird' returned it, leaving a note with an apology for being 'such a big birden'

    The thieves dubbed themselves the "Big Bird Bandits" and apologized for the theft of the costume with a note left in its beak.

  • FBI agent who played key role in Whitmer kidnap investigation charged with assault

    A special agent with the FBI involved in the operation that resulted in a group of men being charged for allegedly plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was criminally charged on Monday in connection to a domestic incident.

  • A mother and daughter decried a plea deal in Canyon County. Here’s what the judge did.

    A man’s case started with sexual abuse and lewd conduct charges. He entered an Alford plea to a felony injury to child charge.

  • Unlicensed Yellowstone guide ‘motivated by greed’ gets jail sentence

    A man who had been profiting as an unlicensed guide in Yellowstone National Park has been found guilty on seven counts of illegal activities and violating national park regulations.

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts

  • What we know about the Central Kentucky mother, daughter allegedly killed by teen

    Mother Tefani Noe was a University of Kentucky graduate working on her master’s degree. Her daughter was in middle school.

  • Ex-gynecologist accused of sexually abusing dozens of female patients faces new charge

    It's the seventh count for Robert Hadden, who prosecutors allege assaulted "dozens of female patients, including multiple minors."

  • Oakland Chinatown suffers 2 robberies in 2 days, bystander who intervenes is pistol-whipped

    A street in Oakland, Calif.’s Chinatown saw two robberies in two consecutive days last week, stoking fears in a community that has suffered anti-Asian attacks for months. One carried a black handgun with an extended magazine, Oakland police said. After the attack, the suspects fled in a getaway vehicle with a third individual and headed eastbound on 9th Street.

  • Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Private Security Team Indicted for Robbery

    Five members of rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine’s private security team have been indicted for robbery and criminal impersonation, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said Monday. While Vance charged all defendants with robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree and criminal impersonation in the first degree, Daniel Laperuta — who is a former NYPD detective — is also charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree. The security team was indicted for robbing a ma