71-year-old lottery player gets a call to check his numbers. ‘sure enough...’

On Jan. 20, a Michigan man bought five Lotto 47 tickets, according to lottery officials.

Then he received a very important phone call.

“The next day, I got a call from the worker who sold me the tickets, telling me to check mine because they had sold a jackpot winner,” the winner told lottery officials.

“I looked up the winning numbers and then looked over my ticket and sure enough, I was the big winner!” he said.

The 71-year-old Wexford County player won the $4.37 million jackpot with the wining numbers 08-23-26-31-36-40, according to a Feb. 23 news release from Michigan Lottery.

“I’m still in disbelief,” the man added.

The lottery player purchased the winning ticket at Amvets Post 110 in Cadillac, officials said.

The man, who plans to save the money for retirement, chose to collect his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $3 million after taxes, lottery officials said.

Cadillac is about 55 miles southeast of Traverse City.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player turns $100 win into $1 million. ‘I thought the scanner was broken’

Daughter sees Facebook lottery post and tells mom to check her ticket. It was a winner

Lottery player takes off work to spend two days ‘guarding’ winning ticket in Maryland