71-year-old man accused of killing 72-year-old wife in Gastonia

·1 min read

Police arrested a 71-year-old man who is accused of killing his 72-year-old wife in Gastonia Thursday morning.

Gaston County Police responded to Willow Pond Road in Gastonia for a shooting at 6:54 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 72-year-old Judy Allred Helms suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center by Gaston Emergency Medical Services, where she was pronounced dead.

Helms’s husband, 71-year-old Rickey Allen Holdsclaw, was taken into custody at the scene. He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Holdsclaw is currently incarcerated at the Gaston County Jail under a hold pending first appearance in court.

Police say there is no further information available at this time.

