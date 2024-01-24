71-year-old man stabbed Tuesday at Stevens Point library, a suspect is in custody

STEVENS POINT – A 71-year-old man was stabbed during an argument Tuesday night at the Portage County Public Library in downtown Stevens Point.

According to a news release from the Stevens Point Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance between the 71-year-old man and a 29-year-old man at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 1001 Main St.

The suspect had fled on foot and was quickly located by officers and arrested. He is being held at the Portage County Jail.

The 71-year-old man was taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The two men are believed to be acquaintances, according to the Police Department. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

More local news: Street reconstruction project on Stevens Point's north side adds roundabout and extends sidewalk

Stevens Point Streetwise: Updates on Division Street Subway, KFC and The Big Garlic

Editor Jamie Rokus can be reached at jrokus@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Rokus.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: 71-year-old man stabbed Tuesday night at Stevens Point library