71-year-old Milton man accused in molestation crime allegedly committed 15 years ago

A Milton man is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation after crimes allegedly committed as far back as 2006 came back to haunt him.

Jerry Wayne Cartwright, 71, was arrested Dec. 17 after the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office completed an investigation of allegations against him.

According to an arrest report, Cartwright's accuser reported that he asked her to pull up her shirt and touched her inappropriately while she was bathing. The accuser reported multiple incidents occurred between the ages of 10 and 12.

Based on consistent statements made by the woman and a corroborating witness, a warrant was issued for Cartwright's arrest.

Cartwright was booked in Santa Rosa County Jail on a $50,000 bond and has since been released.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton Florida man accused in molestation crime from 15 years ago