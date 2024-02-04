71-year-old North Port woman killed Saturday in I-75 crash in Sarasota County: FHP

A 70-year-old North Port woman was killed in a crash along Interstate 75 in Sarasota County on Saturday, state police say.

She was a passenger in a vehicle a 72-year-old North Port woman was driving on an inside southbound lane on I-75 shortly after 6:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Sunday.

The driver swerved to avoid slowing traffic, entered the median and collided with the tree line near mile marker 194, just south of the Laurel Road exit in Nokomis. The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: North Port woman killed Saturday in I-75 crash in Sarasota County: FHP