71-year-old pedestrian dead after vehicle crashes into Winter Garden home

ABC News

A New York City judge imposed a protective order Monday in the Manhattan district attorney's criminal case against former President Donald Trump that is meant to ensure evidence shared by the DA's office doesn't wind up on the internet. Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to what prosecutors call an "illegal scheme" to influence the 2016 presidential election by directing his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to pay $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to prevent her from publicizing a long-denied affair with Trump. Trump reimbursed Cohen through a series of monthly checks, which prosecutors say resulted in falsified business records in order to disguise the true purpose of the payments.