71-year-old SC woman charged with shooting, killing her boyfriend, deputies say

A 71-year-old man’s alleged confession to infidelity led his girlfriend, also 71, to shoot and kill him, sheriff’s deputies say.

Clarendon County Sheriff’s deputies charged Norine Sanders Brown with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after she allegedly shot Henry Everett Allen in the head during an argument, according to a statement released by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they responded to reports of a shooting on Homer Drive in Summerton on Sept. 11 and found Allen’s body. Brown was “involved in a relationship” with Allen, the sheriff’s office said. While Brown lived on the same road, the couple did not live together, according to the sheriff’s office.

The couple was allegedly arguing about Allen’s “admission of infidelity” before she shot him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brown was arrested Friday afternoon. Further information was not available in court records Saturday.