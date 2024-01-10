71-year-old serial bank robber who spent 40 years in prison strikes again in LA police say

Police in Southern California on Tuesday announced they arrested a 71-year-old convicted serial bank robber after they say he allegedly struck again - this time stealing $64,000 in cash from bank in Los Angeles.

Bruce Edward Bell is facing felony charges including kidnapping in connection to the armed robbery late last month in the Sun Valley, a neighborhood in the northern San Fernando Valley region .

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the heist took place on Dec. 21, 2023, and during the robbery, "Bell entered the location, grabbed an employee and pointed a firearm."

Police said Bell forced the employee to walk over to a door with restricted access, demanded entry into the secure area and said if he was not granted access, he would shoot the employee.

Police in Los Angeles on Tuesday arrested a 71-year-old convicted serial bank robber after they say he stole $64,000 in his latest alleged heist on Dec. 21, 2023.

The employee complied, and once inside, Bell ordered another employee to fill a bag with cash.

The armed suspect then fled the bank with more than $64,000 in cash, police reported.

A photo released by police shows the suspect pointing a firearm wearing sunglasses, a black ski mask, a black hat and a gray scarf over a black jacket with orange stripe.

A getaway car and a traffic stop

Witnesses called 911 and told officers they watched the suspect drive away in a 2002 silver Volvo sedan.

Shortly after officers spotted the suspect vehicle, conducted traffic stop and detained the driver.

During a search of the vehicle, police learned the Volvo was stolen and also recovered a black replica firearm and $64,000 in cash inside the car.

Police arrested Bell on charges including kidnapping and booked into the LA County jail where online records show he was being held without on $1.6 million bond Wednesday.

It was not immediately known if Bell had obtained an attorney.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Office records show he is due in court on the kidnapping charge on Feb. 9.

More than 40 years in prison

According to a Tuesday news release from LAPD, Bell has four prior bank robbery convictions and has spent more than four decades in the Federal Department of Corrections for the crimes, He was released from prison in July 2021.

Bell was on supervised release at the time of his arrest, police said.

According to the release, investigators said they believe Bell has other robbery victims who have not yet been identified.

Police seek more information about Bruce Bell

Anyone with information about Edward or the most recent bank robbery is being asked to contact LAPD.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bruce Edward Bell, serial 71-year-old bank robber, arrested: LAPD