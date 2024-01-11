71-year-old serial bank robber arrested again 3 years after prison release

A 71-year-old “serial bank robber” who has spent the majority of his life behind bars was again arrested after holding up a bank in California, police said.

Bruce Edward Bell is facing felony charges including kidnapping in connection with an armed robbery in the Sun Valley, a neighborhood in the northern San Fernando Valley region. He was arrested on Dec. 21, the same day he burst into the Chase Bank and made off with more than $60,000 in cash, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Video of the incident shows Bell grab an employee and hold what appears to be a gun to her head, then forcing her to give him access to a secure area, behind the teller’s window.

“Once inside, he ordered the employees to give him cash and if they did not comply, they would be shot,” LAPD Det. Christian Mrakich told KTLA.

Police said Bell then filled a bag with money before fleeing in a 2002 silver Volvo sedan. Officers pulled over the vehicle a short time later and discovered some $64,000 as well as a black replica firearm inside.

Bell, who has four prior bank robbery convictions, has served more than 40 years in prison. He was most recently freed in July 2021, and was on supervised released when he was arrested last month.

LAPD investigators “believe there are other victims of robbery by Bell who have yet to be identified,” the department said in its release.