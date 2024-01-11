71-year-old serial bank robber arrested again 3 years after prison release

Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 71-year-old “serial bank robber” who has spent the majority of his life behind bars was again arrested after holding up a bank in California, police said.

Bruce Edward Bell is facing felony charges including kidnapping in connection with an armed robbery in the Sun Valley, a neighborhood in the northern San Fernando Valley region. He was arrested on Dec. 21, the same day he burst into the Chase Bank and made off with more than $60,000 in cash, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Video of the incident shows Bell grab an employee and hold what appears to be a gun to her head, then forcing her to give him access to a secure area, behind the teller’s window.

“Once inside, he ordered the employees to give him cash and if they did not comply, they would be shot,” LAPD Det. Christian Mrakich told KTLA.

Police said Bell then filled a bag with money before fleeing in a 2002 silver Volvo sedan. Officers pulled over the vehicle a short time later and discovered some $64,000 as well as a black replica firearm inside.

Bell, who has four prior bank robbery convictions, has served more than 40 years in prison. He was most recently freed in July 2021, and was on supervised released when he was arrested last month.

LAPD investigators “believe there are other victims of robbery by Bell who have yet to be identified,” the department said in its release.

Recommended Stories

  • A geofence warrant typo cast a location dragnet spanning two miles over San Francisco

    Civil liberties advocates have long argued that "geofence" search warrants are unconstitutional for their ability to ensnare entirely innocent people who were nearby at the time a crime was committed. Attorneys at the ACLU of Northern California found what they called an "alarming error" in a geofence warrant application that "resulted in a warrant stretching nearly two miles across San Francisco." The error, likely caused by a typo, allowed the requesting law enforcement agency to capture information on anyone who entered the stretch of San Francisco erroneously marked on the search warrant.

  • Grizzlies' Marcus Smart to miss at least 6 weeks with finger injury

    Smart sustained the injury during a win over the Mavericks.

  • Google to help build the first subsea cable directly connecting South America with Asia-Pacific

    Google is set to build a new subsea cable connecting Chile with Australia, via French Polynesia -- the first such cable to directly connect South America with Asia-Pacific. Dubbed "Humboldt," after German polymath and explorer Alexander von Humboldt, the new cable is the latest in more than a dozen similar subsea cables that Google has invested in over the past 15 years, a journey that kicked off in 2010 with Unity that stretched some 6,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean from California to Japan. While countless other submarine cables traverse the Pacific Ocean, they substantively connect Asia with North America, though some do snake down the Pacific coast from the U.S and Mexico to various landing points in the South of the continent.

  • UK's digital markets regulator gives flavor of rebooted rules coming for Big Tech

    The UK's competition authority has fleshed out new details of how it plans to wield long anticipated powers, incoming under a reform bill that's still in front of parliament, to proactively regulate digital giants with so-called strategic market status (SMS) -- saying today that, in the first year of the regime coming into force, it expects to undertake 3-4 investigations of tech giants to determine if they meet the bar. Of course the regulator isn't naming any names as yet but it's a fair guess that Apple and Google (aka Alphabet) will be towards the top of this investigation list. Tech giants that end up being subject to the UK's special abuse regime can expect to face interventions that prevent them from preferencing their own products, the CMA also confirmed today.

  • This glossy, cherry red Stanley tumbler makes the perfect Valentine's Day gift (and it's actually in stock)

    Stanley tumblers are selling out everywhere, but this limited-edition V'Day-ready pick is surprisingly still available.

  • Valve squashes Team Fortress 2 and Portal fan projects after years of leniency

    Valve appears to have had a change of heart about fan-made tribute projects “borrowing” its IP. GamesRadar+ reported on the Steam maker’s DMCA takedown notice sent to the creators of Team Fortress: Source 2, an attempt to port TF2 to the more modern game engine.

  • It’s a great time to buy a solar generator

    The low cost and greater output mean they're not just for TVs and coolers any more.

  • Trump keeps claiming he’s immune from criminal charges. Will the Supreme Court buy it?

    Presidential immunity isn’t a myth. It’s just never been applied in anything like the manner Trump is proposing.

  • Microsoft briefly overtakes Apple as world's most valuable company, before Apple takes back crown

    Microsoft briefly overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company on Thursday.

  • Google says it'll stop charging fees to transfer data out of Google Cloud

    Google today announced that it'll stop charging Google Cloud customers a fee to migrate their data to another cloud provider or on-premise datacenter, effective immediately. Customers using Google Cloud services including BigQuery, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, Datastore, Filestore, Spanner and Persistent Disk are eligible for free transfers out of Google Cloud -- but must first apply for approval through a form. Only once an approved customer's data has been transferred out of Google Cloud and they've terminated their cloud written agreement will the data transfer fee will be waived (via a bill credit).

  • Never look at ugly power cords again thanks to this brilliant $24 Amazon find

    This No. 1 bestselling invention has more than 48,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.

  • The winter sale at Dick's is absolute fire — save up to 70% on Nike, Columbia, New Balance and more

    We even spotted Under Armour workout gear for nearly 50% off.

  • Returning homebuyers see mortgage rates rise again

    The average rate for 30-year fixed mortgage loans rose to 6.66% from 6.62% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.

  • I'm a sleep-obsessed shopping writer — here's how I created the comfy bed of my dreams for 2024

    With Amazon's bestselling pillows and a duvet cover from Oprah's favorite bedding brand, I'll be hibernating all winter.

  • CES 2024: Everything revealed so far, from Nvidia and Sony to rabbit’s pocket AI and the weirdest reveals

    CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day were some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG, Sony and Samsung.

  • CPI: Auto prices moderate in 2023, with disinflation hitting new vehicle prices

    Vehicle prices continued to moderate in December, and for 2023 in general, as volatility slipped away from the once red-hot auto market.

  • Pier banks $2.4M to launch ‘Stripe for credit’

    While working at fintech lending platform Stilt, Jessica Zhang and Alex Hegevall Clarke saw how expensive and time-consuming it was for the credit industry to outfit their in-house tech stacks in order to adhere to stringent federal and state regulations. “Businesses, whether a venture-backed startup or even brick-and-mortar lenders, really struggle to launch products quickly and compliantly because of how fragmented existing solutions are and the high compliance hurdles,” Zhang told TechCrunch. “Pier is building ‘Stripe for credit,’ which is a way for companies to automate their own credit products.”

  • Inflation increases more than expected in December

    The December Consumer Price Index report will put the market's soft-landing narrative to the test on Thursday.

  • Airbnb or hotel? Overmoon's vacation rental model aims to combine the best of both

    Historically, vacation rental companies have managed homes for homeowners. Overmoon is a three-year-old vacation rental startup with a different model that essentially cuts out the middle man. Rather than serving as a marketplace to team up travelers with vacation rental property owners, the company actually owns the homes and as such, has more control over the quality and maintenance of the properties.

  • Harness acquires Armory

    As Harness CEO and founder Jyoti Bansal told me, the acquisition price was about $7 million in cash. In total, Armory had raised more than $82 million, including a $40 million Series C round led by B Capital in late 2020. Other investors include Lead Edge Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator and Javelin Venture Partners.