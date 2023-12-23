71-year-old South Carolina man dies in single-car accident

A 71-year-old man died in a car accident in sight of his home near Camden late Friday, authorities said.

Robert “Bobby” Jones Jr. died after his vehicle veered off the road in the 1800 block of Kershaw Highway near McLeod Road around 10:10 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“As the crow flies he was 200 feet from his front door,” said Kershaw County Coroner David West.

Jones was northbound, apparently heading to his home about five miles north of Camden, West said, when his 1996 Ford Ranger pickup truck veered off the roadway to the right.

The truck then overturned. 911 was called at 10:12 p.m., but Jones, who West said was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

West, who noted that the car did not strike anything, told The State that his office was looking into whether Jones had any underlying medical conditions.

“He wasn’t going fast at all,” said West.

Jones grew up in the area and lived there all his life, West said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.