71-year-old suspect charged with murder over a stolen bicycle appears in Fresno court

Edmundo Martinez, the 71-year-old Parlier man accused of fatally shooting someone over a stolen bike, pleaded not guilty to murder Wednesday.

Martinez, a longtime member of the community, is alleged to have confronted 45-year-old Jose Palafox Jr. about the theft while they stood outside of Palafox’s apartment on Oct. 1.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies said Martinez believed Palafox had taken his $700 bicycle on Sept. 30, and he wanted it back. Palafox denied taking the bike, Martinez’s only source of transportation, deputies said.

That is when Martinez shot Palafox multiple times, deputies said.

Martinez’s public defender Megan Taylor said Palafox and her client knew each other. Martinez was also aware that Palafox had been accused of stealing items from around the Parlier Plaza Apartments on South Zediker Avenue.

“And the facts will show the decedent was the perpetrator of a lot of those thefts,” Wingo said.

Wingo asked Judge Leanne Le Mon to allow Martinez to be released on his own recognizance as he waits for his trial.

She told the judge Martinez has one misdemeanor violation in 1978, has extensive family support, and is not a danger to the community.

“If this case is proven, it was because of one moment of aberrant behavior from a man that has been a pillar of the community, in my estimation,” Wingo said.

Prosecutor David Olmos argued against pre-trial release, saying Martinez poses a potential threat to the community and should remain in jail.

The judge ultimately sided with prosecutors and refused to release Martinez, who remained in custody Wednesday at the Fresno County jail.

Martinez is due back in court on Dec. 15 for a pre-preliminary hearing.