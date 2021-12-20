71-year-old Tri-Cities woman arrested in hatchet attack on elderly husband

A 71-year-old Pasco woman attacked her elderly husband with a hatchet during an argument last week, say police.

Bonnie Ritchie brought the hatchet into her 81-year-old husband’s den shortly after noon on Wednesday while they were arguing, according to court records.

She reportedly had it raised up like she was going to strike him.

They wrestled for the weapon leaving him with cuts on his arms, stomach and a leg, said court documents. After the struggle, he called police.

A 71-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking her elderly husband with this hatchet.

Police found the hatchet in the master bedroom, and arrested Ritchie on investigation of second-degree assault. She’s since been released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Ritchie was ordered not to have any contact with her husband.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call dispatcher at 509-628-0333, reference case 21-37831.