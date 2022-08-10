A 71-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were injured in a Pawtucket house fire

A 71-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were injured in a fire Wednesday morning in Pawtucket, according to the city's police.

The police and fire departments responded to the fire at 142 Ballston Ave. at about 9 a.m., Pawtucket Det. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were inside the home when the fire broke out, Georgitsis said via email. Firefighters found the woman inside the house. The 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old got out via a fire escape and were helped by firefighters, Georgitis said.

The woman and boy were taken to area hospitals. The woman was in serious condition, while the boy had minor injuries, Georgitsis said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state Fire Marshal's Office, the Pawtucket Fire Department and Pawtucket police detectives.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Woman, 71, and boy, 12, injured in Pawtucket fire