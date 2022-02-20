71-year-old woman carjacked in West Hartford while waiting for auto repair

A 71-year old woman was carjacked in West Hartford on Sunday morning while dropping her vehicle off at an auto shop for repair, according to West Hartford police.

Around 11:24 a.m., the woman was waiting in her vehicle in the parking lot of 54 Cody Street when she was approached by a man with a mask covering his face, who showed her a handgun. The woman was taken out of the vehicle, a 2013 dark gray Honda Accord LX 4D Sedan, which the suspect stole. The victim did not report any injuries, according to police.

West Hartford police, State Police and the Greater Hartford Auto Theft Task Force are actively investigating the incident.