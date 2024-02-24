71-year-old woman dies in Charlottetown house fire

The Charlottetown Fire Department is continuing its investigation of the fire. (Pat Martel/CBC - image credit)

A fire at a house in the West Royalty area of Charlottetown has claimed the life of a 71-year-old woman.

Charlottetown police say they responded to a call Thursday night at around 9:50 p.m., along with Charlottetown firefighters and Island EMS.

Charlottetown police Const. Jason MacKinnon said the home was on fire when they arrived.

"As a result a 71-year-old female was located inside, deceased, due to the elements of the fire," he said.

He said the Charlottetown fire department is still investigating, but that "nothing appears suspicious."

The woman was the sole occupant of the home.

Police could not speak to the cause of the fire, but say the home received extensive damage.

Next of kin have been notified, police say.