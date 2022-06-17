71-year-old woman discharges shotgun toward neighbors

Jun. 16—A Grandview woman who told deputies her neighbors were trespassing on her property was arrested on four felony charges after being accused of discharging a shotgun.

Violet Wilma Atkinson, 71, Loden Rd., Grandview, was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Deputy Nathan Lewis' report.

Deputies were called to a Loden Rd. address — located on the Cumberland/Rhea county line off Hwy. 68 — on a report of a shotgun being discharged multiple times.

Deputies made contact with Atkinson who told them the her neighbors were trespassing on her property and using their television satellite dish "to listen to her phone calls."

Deputies recovered a .12-gauge shotgun lying across a recliner in the living room and seized it as evidence.

Neighbors told investigators they heard loud thuds against the side of their house and when one went to investigate, he found a woman in his yard, armed with a shotgun, shouting "if he didn't get off her property that she was going to start blasting."

The neighbor retreated inside the residence, locking the door behind him, and heard shots discharged. Deputies found three holes in the side of the house, one of which penetrated into a bedroom where children were sleeping. Another entered another bedroom.

Atkinson was placed under $1.5 million bond and is being held for a hearing.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com