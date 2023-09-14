1 woman killed, another hurt after 2 innocent bystanders shot
The two victims are said to be innocent bystanders in the Thursday afternoon shooting.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The lefty's journey from the Rangers to the Royals — and from Triple-A to a 26-inning scoreless streak — is emblematic of baseball in 2023.
The Suns became the first NBA team to abandon cable earlier this year.
The company says its ad tier will take time to have real financial impact. That's a disappointment to investors.
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt and other executives revealed Thursday in San Francisco a prototype of a custom-built, wheelchair-accessible, self-driving robotaxi and said that closed-course testing of the driverless vehicle would begin in October. The vehicle, called the Cruise WAV, is the result of three years of product design, development and testing by Cruise and GM along with its partners on the project BraunAbility and Q'Straint. The WAV looks similar to the company's purpose-built Origin vehicle, which was revealed as a prototype in January 2020 and is now being tested on public roads in Austin and Miami.
The Red Sox hired Bloom nearly four years ago.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Oil has been on a steady rise over the past three months following OPEC+ production cuts and unilateral output reductions extended by Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Hotel and casino giant Caesars Entertainment said Thursday that hackers stole a huge trove of customer data in a recent cyberattack, confirming recent media reports. Caesars said in an 8-K notice with federal regulators filed before markets opened on Thursday that hackers stole a copy of the company's loyalty program database, which includes driver license numbers and Social Security numbers for a "significant number of members." "We have taken steps to ensure that the stolen data is deleted by the unauthorized actor, although we cannot guarantee this result," Caesars said in the SEC filing, implying that the company had paid a ransom as reported.
When Trombone Champ came out on Steam last September, it was met with immediate internet hooplah. Now, this rootin', tootin', horn blowin' game is coming to Nintendo Switch on Thursday. According to the trailer shown on the Nintendo Direct livestream, players can use two different methods of joy-con motion controls to play the trombone, which will only lead to more hilarious failures.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
United Auto Workers leaders are considering targeted strikes at a few Detroit factories if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday deadline.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 2 lineup ready for victory.
The biggest news stories this morning: All the rumors ahead of Apple’s Wonderlust iPhone event today, Logitech’s newest webcam has a giant arm, The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class mixes big range with style.
Jones' new deal is reportedly worth up to $25 million.
Hurricane Lee is expected to cause dangerous rip currents and huge waves along the U.S. East Coast. Here’s what to know about rip current safety.
Tucker wrote that his relationship with Brenda Tracy was consensual while suggesting "an ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract."
A judge ruled that all 19 of the criminal defendants in Georgia will not be tried in a single case. The names of 30 unindicted co-conspirators in the case will be revealed to lawyers for the defense. And an appeals court rules that federal prosecutors cannot obtain a Congressman's phone records of calls with other lawmakers regarding the 2020 election.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
The wife of former 'That 70's Show' star Topher Grace shared a message of hope for survivors of rape.