71-year-old woman killed in Arlington after being hit by truck Sunday night

A 71-year-old woman was killed Sunday morning after Arlington police said she was hit by a pickup truck in the 8100 block of South Cooper Street.

Officers responded to the scene around 3:17 a.m. to find the woman lying unresponsive in the southbound lanes of traffic, according to a news release from police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, who was wearing dark clothing and not using a designated crossing when she walked into the street, was hit by a Dodge Ram 1500, police said. The driver of the truck, who remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, did not seem to be impaired and is not facing any criminal charges connected to the accident.

Police said it’s unclear why the woman was in the roadway. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the woman’s identity after her next-of-kin have been notified.

Police said pedestrians should always use designated crosswalks and obey traffic lights when crossing roadways, especially at night.