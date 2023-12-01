71-year-old woman killed after being hit by car in Clark County

A woman was killed after being hit by a car Friday morning, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

>>PHOTOS: 1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Clark County

71-year-old Kathy Heaton, of Springfield, was walking across the west side of Springfield Xenia Road, also known as S Yellow Springs Street, when she was struck by a car, the spokesperson said.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:41 a.m. on Springfield Xenia Road and Fairfield Pike in Springfield Township.

A preliminary investigation found that a 38-year-old male was driving a 2012 Chrysler 200 LX southbound when he struck Heaton, the spokesperson said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Clark County

The Clark County Coroner’s Office pronounced Heaton dead on scene.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP Springfield Post.

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff



