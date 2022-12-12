With a 71% stake, Pan-United Corporation Ltd (SGX:P52) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Every investor in Pan-United Corporation Ltd (SGX:P52) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 71% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Pan-United regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Pan-United.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pan-United?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Pan-United might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Pan-United is not owned by hedge funds. Han Whatt Ng is currently the company's largest shareholder with 23% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Bee Kiok Ng and Bee Bee Ng, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 21%. Bee Bee Ng, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Pan-United

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Pan-United Corporation Ltd. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of S$283m, that means they have S$201m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Pan-United. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pan-United better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Pan-United that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

