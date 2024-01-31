72 cheesy pickup lines that are guaranteed to make them laugh

Anyone who says dating is easy ... is lying. It might get a little easier once you’re in the swing of things, but asking someone out? Now that’s terrifying. Enter cheesy pickup lines: just the thing you need to break the ice, whether you’re at a bar or using a dating app.

Before you dismiss cheesy pickup lines as too over the top or, well, cheesy, that’s the point. Opening with a great cheesy pickup line takes the of pressure off. You can’t say something like, “Do you like bagels? Because you’re bae goals.” without having a little laugh.

You can even finish it off with, “That was the cheesiest pickup line I know. Have you heard worse?” It shows that you’re not taking yourself too seriously and opens up the conversation.

There are plenty of openers to choose from, including classic cheesy pickup lines like, “Are your parents bakers? Because you’re a cutie pie.” You can also opt for a more creative cheesy pickup line, such as, “Do you know how to train butterflies? The ones in my stomach right now are quite untamed.”

If you really want to put yourself out there, then use a forward cheesy pickup line that asks for their number or implies you want to do more than just talk.

Unsure which direction to go? Here are some of the best cheesy pickup lines to use the next time someone catches your eye.

Best cheesy pickup lines

This might sound cheesy, but I think you’re really grate.

Do you have a map? I just got lost in your eyes.

Do you like bagels? Because you’re bae goals.

You know what you’d look beautiful in? My arms.

Did the sun come out, or did you just smile at me?

Cheesy pickup lines

I’d give up my morning cereal to spoon you instead.

I love my bed, but I’d rather be in yours.

Have we met? You look exactly like my next partner.

It’s a good thing I have my library card, because I am totally checking you out.

If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put U and I together.

Cheesy pickup lines

Anyone who says Disneyland is the happiest place on earth has clearly never stood next to you.

Are you Siri? Because you autocomplete me.

If you were words on a page you’d be the fine print.

Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile.

You know those gaps between your fingers? I think they were made for mine.

Cheesy pickup lines

Are you a keyboard? Because I think you might just be my type.

Are you French? Because Eiffel for you.

Classic cheesy pickup lines

Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only 10 I see.

Aren’t you tired? From running through my mind all day?

You owe me a drink. Because when I saw you, I dropped mine.

Is your name Google? Because you have everything I’m searching for.

Are you a broom? Because you’ve swept me off my feet.

Cheesy pickup lines

Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?

You must be a magician. Because any time I look at you, everyone else disappears.

Are your parents bakers? Because you’re a cutie pie.

Did we go to school together? I could swear we had chemistry.

I hope you know CPR, because you are taking my breath away.

Cheesy pickup lines

Your hand looks lonely. Can I hold it for you?

I’d take you to the movies, but they don’t let you bring in your own snacks.

I think there’s something wrong with my phone. Could you call it and see if it works?

If you were a vegetable, you’d be a cute-cumber.

You’re so sweet you’re giving me a toothache.

Cheesy pickup lines

If you were a fruit, you’d be a fine-apple.

I assumed happiness started with an H but I believe it actually starts with U.

Even if there was no gravity on Earth, I’d still fall for you.

Did your license get suspended for driving all those guys crazy?

If you were a flower, you’d be a daaaaaamn-delion.

Cheesy pickup lines

Creative cheesy pickup lines

Do you have a name? Or can I call you mine?

Want a raisin? No? How about a date?

Are you an artist? Because you’re really good at drawing me in.

Aside from being sexy, what do you do for a living?

Do you know what the Little Mermaid and I have in common? We both want to be part of your world.

Cheesy pickup lines

I have a phone number, you have a phone number — think of the possibilities.

Titanic. That’s my icebreaker. How are you?

Your eyes are like the ocean — I could swim in them all day.

Let’s commit the perfect crime. I’ll steal your heart, you steal mine.

Hey, you’re pretty and I’m cute. Together we’d be pretty cute.

Cheesy pickup lines

I’m new in town, can I have directions to your house?

If people were flowers, I’d pick you.

What emoji should I put next to your name in my phone?

I must be in a museum because you truly are a work of art.

Do you watch Star Wars? Because Yoda only one for me.

Cheesy pickup lines

Do you know how to train butterflies? The ones in my stomach right now are quite untamed.

Do you play soccer? Because you look like a keeper.

Do you have the time? I want to remember the exact minute I fell for you.

Forward cheesy pickup lines

I’m writing a phone book, can I get your number?

My phone’s broken, it doesn’t have your number in it.

I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours?

Are you my appendix? Because this feeling in my stomach makes me want to take you out.

I’m not an electrician, but I can light up your day.

Cheesy pickup lines

They say dating is a numbers game, so can I get yours?

What’s it like to be the most gorgeous person in this room?

You make my Spidey Sense tingle.

I think you might be lacking some Vitamin Me.

Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?

Cheesy pickup lines

If I told you that you had a great body, would you hold it against me?

They say nothing lasts forever, so will you be my nothing?

I was feeling a little off today, but you’ve turned me on again.

Your lips look lonely. Would they like to meet mine?

Do you have a sunburn, or are you just always this hot?

Cheesy pickup lines

When I make you breakfast tomorrow morning, what would you like?

I know you’re busy, but please add me to your list of things to do.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com