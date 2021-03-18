72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress
House Democrats are planning a vote on expelling Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress as early as this week, but the move is unlikely to succeed despite 72 lawmakers already signing on.
"There is nothing more threatening to Democrats than strong Republican Women!!!," Ms Greene said in response to reports of the motion.
"Democrats are trying overturn the will of the People who voted for both myself and @millermeeks. House Democrats have declared war on House Republican Women.
Ms Green's comments were in response to Fox News reports that California Democrat Jimmy Gomez will introduce a "privileged" resolution on Friday.
A supermajority of two-thirds of the House of Representatives is needed to expel a member, meaning Democrats would need a significant number of Republicans to cross the aisle.
Mr Gomez currently has 72 Democratic cosponsors for the resolution but no Republican support, according to CQ Roll Call reporter Chris Marquette.
Eleven Republican House members previously joined Democrats in voting to remove Ms Greene from her committee assignments over past comments supporting Qanon.
Illinois representative Adam Kinzinger was among the first to cross the aisle to turn on his colleague in the 230 to 199 vote.
He was followed by Brian Fitzpatrick, of Pennsylvania, Fred Upton, of Michigan, Young Kim, of California, and Chris Smith, of New Jersey. They were joined by three New York Republicans, Nicole Malliotakis, John Katko, and Chris Jacobs. Three Florida GOP members also voted with Democrats, including Carlos Gimenez, Maria Salazar, and Mario Diaz-Balert.
If that vote was repeated, they would still fall short of the votes needed by a wide margin.
While removing Ms Greene from her Education, Labor and Budget committees effectively removed any influence she would have in oversight and pushing legislation, Democrats want her expelled from government entirely.
The majority party using their numbers to strip members of the minority party from assignments was already rare in the current era, and expelling members is even more unheard of.
The most recent was Ohio Democrat Jim Traficant in 2002 for his conviction on charges of bribery, conspiracy and racketeering.