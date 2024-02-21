All 72 miles of coast snubbed! Brevard left off Tripadvisor's best beaches list

Despite having nearly 72 miles of ocean-front property, including the world-famous Cocoa Beach, Brevard County was left off a list of the top beaches in the U.S.

However, Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Beaches did include eight Florida beaches in its top 25. Hawaii (surprise, surprise) had the most on the list with 10.

“The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel,” according to the Tripadvisor website. “It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone.”

Brevard's nearly 72 miles of beaches didn't make Tripadvisor's list of best beaches in the country.
How did Florida beaches rank?

Siesta Beach in Siesta Key came in at No. 2 (No. 9 in the world).

"Whether you want to relax or fill your day with activities, Siesta Beach delivers," Tripadvisor said on its website.

"Kick back on the white sand, go swimming in the clear water, play some outdoor sports, or simply admire the sunset — it's up to you. The family-friendly beach is easy to get to via public transportation, offers wheelchair access, and has plenty of parking, restrooms, and a small concession stand. There are a variety of shops and lively restaurants nearby, too."

  1. Ka'anapali Beach, Hawaii

  2. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida

  3. Poipu Beach Park, Hawaii

  4. Hollywood Beach, Hollywood, Florida

  5. La Jolla Cove, California

  6. Cannon Beach, Oregon

  7. Santa Monica State Beach, California

  8. Driftwood Beach, Georgia

  9. Coligny Beach, South Carolina

  10. Oregon City Beach, Maryland

  11. Waikiki Beach, Hawaii

  12. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida

  13. Panama City Beach, Panama City Beach, Florida

  14. Napili Beach, Hawaii

  15. Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  16. Ho'okipa Beach Park, Hawaii

  17. St. Augustine Beach, Saint Augustine Beach, Florida

  18. Hanalei Bay, Hawaii

  19. Henderson Beach State Park, Destin, Florida

  20. Hanalei Beach, Hawaii

  21. Tunnels Beach, Hawaii

  22. Ogunquit Beach, Maine

  23. Bahia Honda State Park, Big Pine Key, Florida

  24. Wai'anapanapa State Park, Hawaii

  25. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, Hawaii

What Brevard beaches got snubbed from Tripadvisors best beaches list?

Playalinda Beach

While Cocoa Beach may not be known as the prettiest of beaches, tourists from all over the world descend on this East Coast destination. Surfers flock to Cocoa Beach, home to many surfing greats like Kelly Slater and brothers CJ and Damien Hobgood, in hopes of catching some big waves.

Jetty Park Beach near Port Canaveral

A few miles to the north is picturesque Jetty Park Beach, which requires a prepaid parking pass to gain admission. A yearly pass is $25 for Brevard residents.

The beach is typically less crowded than others, clean and offers fantastic close-up views of cruise ships coming and going from Port Canaveral.

Playalinda Beach and its Cape Canaveral views

Even father north is Playalinda Beach, which also requires a fee to get on site - $25 a day or $45 for a yearly pass. Playalinda Beach is known as “the longest stretch of undeveloped Atlantic coastline in Florida.”

Many space enthusiasts go to this beach in order to get great views of rocket launches. Those being the adventurist type head to the most northern spot on the beach and pack extra sunscreen for this clothing optional area.

Spitzer can be reached at Mspitzer@floridatoday.com.

