72-year-old Clay County man arrested after a string of thefts from construction site

72-year-old Wayne Cahal was arrested in the early morning of Christmas Eve after an Officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office saw him stealing materials from a construction site.

In a CCSO arrest report, officers were near 2200 block of Setting Sun Way due to a string of recent burglaries in the area, with many residences still under construction.

Officers state that they saw a man opening the garage door of a vacant home under construction, and walk inside.

Officers observed that there was a gray car parked in the driveway of another residence. The car had a piece of trim strapped to the top of it.

When the man exited the residence, officers approached him and asked who he was and if he was a vendor or builder. He was identified as Wayne Cahal, and read his miranda rights.

Officers were given permission to search Cahal’s car, in which they found trim and pieces of carpet.

He was placed into handcuffs and transported to Clay County Orange Park Substation to be interviewed.

Police noted that there was no sign posted stating, “this is an active construction site.”

Cahal has been transported to the Clay County Jail.

