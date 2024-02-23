72-year-old is fatally struck after exiting car with tire issue, Michigan cops say

A 72-year-old woman pulled over on a Michigan highway outside of Leighton Township with a tire issue.

As she got out of her car, the Grand Rapids woman was killed by a passing vehicle, Michigan State Police say.

Police say she was in the travel lane when she was hit.

The driver was a 44-year-old from Kalamazoo, driving a white Buick Lacrosse, police said. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident, according to a news release.

Police did not say what the woman had been driving.

The crash is under investigation.

Leighton Township is about 20 miles south of Grand Rapids.

Tow truck driver is fatally hit while loading truck on side of highway, Texas cops say

Vehicle crashes through emergency room, killing one and injuring five, Texas cops say

12-year-old, two dads on motorcycles killed by suspected DWI driver, Texas cops say