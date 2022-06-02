A 72-year-old Fond du Lac County man is accused of threatening to shoot state legislators

FOND DU LAC – A 72-year-old Taycheedah man is charged with making a terrorist threat after officials say he threatened to shoot Wisconsin legislators who vote to pass a bill allowing teachers to be armed in schools.

James R. Stearns made his initial appearance Thursday in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court. According to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office, Stearns was taken into custody May 27.

The charge is based on two emails Stearns allegedly sent in late May. According to the district attorney, one email was sent to a radio host, in which Stearns stated he would purchase "the most powerful" gun he can, travel to Madison and shoot legislators who vote to arm teachers. The other email was allegedly sent to a Wisconsin legislator, stating that if the legislator passed legislation to arm teachers and school staff members, "people will hunt you down and your family like animals."

According to a criminal complaint, while speaking to officers before his arrest, Stearns said he "did not understand the seriousness of the threat and the way it was being taken."

The court ordered a $4,000 cash bond with conditions that Stearns has no contact with the legislator, does not possess any dangerous weapons or ammunition and does not use the internet.

“Political disagreement is healthy but we will never tolerate threats of violence, whether directed at our schools, students, government, groups, or individuals in our community," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a statement. "We will seek to hold those accountable that seek to intimidate, create fear or disrupt our communities through threats of violence.”

The charge of terrorist threats to cause an interruption of government operations is a felony in Wisconsin. If convicted, Stearns could face a fine of up to $10,000 and up to three years and six months in prison.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. Stearns is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing July 29.

