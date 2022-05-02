72-year-old ID’d as 1 victim stabbed to death in Kennedale double homicide; teen arrested

A 72-year-old man has been identified as one of the victims of a double homicide in Kennedale last week.

Tony Gomez of Kennedale was stabbed to death during the incident, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kennedale police officers found Tony Gomez and another person dead during a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Oak Ridge Trail at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The two individuals appeared to be victims of a homicide, according to a Kennedale Police Department news release.

Shawn Anthony Gomez, 19, was arrested Thursday morning in Johnson County, police said.

Gomez is being held in the Johnson County Jail on multiple charges, including two counts of murder, one count of evading arrest with a vehicle and two counts of assault on a public servant.

The homicide case is still under investigation, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has not yet released the name of the second victim.