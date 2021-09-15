72-year-old legally blind man missing, last seen in Fort Worth Highland Hills neighborhood

Megan Cardona
·1 min read

Fort Worth police are searching for 72-year-old Dale Allen Surrett, who was last seen in the 1400 block of Glasgow Road around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Dale Allen Surrett was last seen in a black SUV with a woman named Christel Williams on Sept. 13.
According to a critical missing person alert, Surrett is legally blind and police are worried for his safety. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, beige shorts and black tennis shoes and was seen with a woman named Christel Williams in a black SUV with a gray or white door on the front passenger side.

Williams does not have a personal relationship with Surrett but was at one time employed by a service provider company, police spokesman Officer Daniel Segura said.

Surrett was last seen with Christel Williams in a black SUV with a gray or white front passenger door.
Anyone with information about Surrett’s disappearance should call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

