72-year-old legally blind man missing, last seen in Fort Worth Highland Hills neighborhood

According to a critical missing person alert, Surrett is legally blind and police are worried for his safety. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, beige shorts and black tennis shoes and was seen with a woman named Christel Williams in a black SUV with a gray or white door on the front passenger side.

Williams does not have a personal relationship with Surrett but was at one time employed by a service provider company, police spokesman Officer Daniel Segura said.

Anyone with information about Surrett’s disappearance should call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.