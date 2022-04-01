72-year-old man with dementia found safe, CMPD says

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it has found a 72-year-old man who has dementia.

Police said Salahuddin Muhammad was last seen Saturday at around 7 a.m. at a mosque on Progress Lane, and was later reported missing.

Muhammad is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has gray hair and black eyes, according to police.

Police said he is very mobile and is able to walk several miles a day.

Police said Muhammad’s family was very concerned about his well-being.

