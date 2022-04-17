72-year-old man with cognitive impairments reported missing in Kings Mountain, police say

A 72-year-old man with cognitive impairments has been reported missing, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department.

Police said Wayne Roberts was last seen on the 900 block of Mountaincrest Drive.

Roberts is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Police said Robers was last seen wearing a deep blue shirt, black pants, and white New Balance tennis shoes. He may have been heading north on York Road.

Anyone with information about Robert’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-714-0444.

