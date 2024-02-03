72-year-old man found dead inside Phoenix home with 'obvious signs of trauma'

A 72-year-old man was found dead inside a Phoenix home on Friday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a home near 28th Street and Greenway Road at about 1:40 p.m. on Friday, after a caller told them they had found their family member dead inside the home after not hearing from them recently.

When officers arrived, police said they found Thomas Ogden inside the home with "obvious signs of trauma." He was pronounced dead by police at the scene.

The Office of the Medical Examiner responded and took possession of the remains. It would determine specifics about "the trauma suffered by Ogden", according to police.

An active investigation was underway. Police asked anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip.

