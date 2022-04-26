72-year-old man punched, stomped, bound and robbed near Buddhist temple

A 72-year-old man was attacked and robbed while walking in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Sunday morning.

At 10:40 a.m., the victim was walking near the Vietnamese Buddhist temple on South King Street when he was approached by a man.

Without provocation, the man punched and stomped the victim as he fell to the ground, according to a Seattle Police Department significant incident report.

The man then bound the victim’s hands with an unknown item and took the victim’s wallet, removed a $20 bill, and fled the area.

The victim sought medical attention after he was freed by a passerby.

Police did not include any suspect information in the report.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP