72-year-old man punched, stomped, bound and robbed near Buddhist temple
A 72-year-old man was attacked and robbed while walking in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Sunday morning.
At 10:40 a.m., the victim was walking near the Vietnamese Buddhist temple on South King Street when he was approached by a man.
Without provocation, the man punched and stomped the victim as he fell to the ground, according to a Seattle Police Department significant incident report.
The man then bound the victim’s hands with an unknown item and took the victim’s wallet, removed a $20 bill, and fled the area.
The victim sought medical attention after he was freed by a passerby.
Police did not include any suspect information in the report.
