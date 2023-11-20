72-year-old man shot and killed in Logan Square, police say

A 72-year-old man was shot and killed while walking outside in Logan Square Sunday night, according to Chicago police.

Police said the man was shot in the chest, possibly by someone traveling in a white SUV, around 9:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Cesar A. Patino.

Patino was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no suspects are in custody and they are investigating the shooting.

