72-year-old pedestrian dies after traffic crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 72-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night east of U.S. 1 in southern Port St. Lucie, police said Thursday.

Michael Tramantano, of Port St. Lucie, died after Port St. Lucie police said he was struck by an SUV.

Police about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday went to the 2300 block of Southeast Charleston Drive for the incident. The scene is just west of Southeast Green River Parkway.

Investigators determined a Kia Sorrento was traveling south on Southeast Charleston Drive as a pedestrian walked along the road in the same direction.

“The pedestrian turned to cross the road and was struck from behind by the vehicle,” police said.

Tramantano was flown to a hospital where he died, police said.

Tramantano was walking his dog in the neighborhood at the time, according to Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson.

Dellacroce said there were no signs of impairment for the Kia driver, who remained at the scene, or Tramantano.

Police reported the driver of the Kia was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

