72-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by 2 vehicles on north Arlington street, police say

A 72-year-old man was fatally struck by two vehicles while trying to cross a north Arlington street Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Fielder Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. regarding a collision involving a pedestrian and two vehicles. Investigators believe the victim was trying to cross Fielder Road when he was hit by a 2006 Pontiac G10, police said in a news release. The impact catapulted the man into the left lane of traffic, where he was run over by a 2016 Honda Civic.

Police said the man did not use the crosswalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers immediately stopped and called 911, police said. They cooperated with the investigation, and no criminal charges have been filed against them at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the pedestrian pending notification of next of kin.

Cutting across a roadway is always dangerous, especially after dark, police said. Pedestrians are reminded to always use a traffic light and designated crosswalk when crossing the street.