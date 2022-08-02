72-year-old Pensacola woman convicted of shooting man who rejected her romantic advances

A 72-year-old woman was found guilty Friday of attempting to murder her neighbor in 2020 after he survived six gunshot wounds, according to a State Attorney press release.

Yagaunda Buschbaum shot her next-door neighbor six times on Sept. 25, 2020. At the time, Buschbaum claimed he had touched her breast on a previous occasion and she shot him because she was afraid he was going to touch her again, according to her arrest report.

However, investigators found Buschbaum had been the aggressor in the shooting.

"Before law enforcement arrived, Buschbaum lured the victim closer to the back door of her apartment under the pretense of giving him a gift, then shot him six times and claimed he was trying to break into her apartment," the press release noted.

The night the victim was shot, EMS transported him to a nearby hospital and he survived his wounds.

After the shooting, the man told authorities he didn't know why Buschbaum would shoot him, but believes "her mental health was a large contributor," outlining that she became obsessive with him and developed romantic feelings.

"Yagaunda Buschbaum had attempted to kiss him on September 24, 2020, but he had to physically stop her advances toward him," the arrest report noted. "(He) stated (Buschbaum) had developed romantic feeling for him and he believes she had wanted a relationship with him."

He then told authorities that she lured him toward the back door of her apartment by telling him she had a gift. She then shot him six times.

"(The victim) stated (Buschbaum) entered her apartment and was speaking to him through the open sliding glass door, when he felt a strong force push against him, at which point he realized he had been shot," the report says. "(He) stated (Buschbaum) exited her apartment and continued to discharge her firearm at him, as he begged her to stop."

Buschbaum faces up to life in prison and a mandatory minimum of 25 years, according to the press release. Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

