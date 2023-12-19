72-year-old pulled from ‘fully submerged’ vehicle during storm dies, SC officials say

A 72-year-old woman died after she was pulled from a “fully submerged” vehicle during a South Carolina storm, officials said.

The woman couldn’t get out of the vehicle as record-breaking rainfall drenched the Charleston area Sunday, Dec. 17.

The day of the storm, Mount Pleasant police responded to a report that the woman was trapped and then went into the floodwaters to try to save her. They freed the woman before first responders brought her on land to perform “life-saving efforts,” according to an incident report.

The woman was taken to East Cooper Medical Center, where she died. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified her as Nancy Morrow of Mount Pleasant.

“The cause of death is asphyxia due to drowning,” the coroner’s office wrote in a news release that listed Morrow’s death as storm-related.

Nearby, the Charleston Police Department said the storm closed several streets as its popular downtown was soaked with 3.86 inches of rain. The total rainfall exceeded the previous Dec. 17 record of 1.18 inches, which was set 100 years earlier, according to forecasters.

Kayaker heading to remote campsite vanishes, SC crews say. Body later found

Woman dies in 50-foot fall down hidden well when floor collapses, SC official says