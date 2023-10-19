72-year-old punched in face during freshman high school football game, Ohio cops say

A man accused of punching two spectators at a high school football game was arrested after Ohio authorities say he struck someone with his car while fleeing.

Raymond Korns, 46, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, faces charges of assault and leaving the scene of an accident following the Oct. 12 incident at West Holmes High School, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said in an Oct. 17 news release.

For unknown reasons, Korns punched a 72-year-old man and 52-year-old man in the face while they were in the stands for a freshman high school football game, according to the sheriff. The 72-year-old was hospitalized, and the other victim declined treatment.

It’s believed Korrns was a fan of the New Philadelphia High School team and had been “heckling and taunting” fans of the home team, WJW reported.

As Korns attempted to flee in his Honda Civic, he struck a man who was trying “to keep him from leaving,” authorities said. That man suffered a leg injury and declined medical care.

Korns was pulled over and arrested while fleeing the high school, according to the sheriff. He was released from jail Oct. 13 on a $50,000 bond.

He told an arresting deputy he promptly left the high school because he “didn’t want to get beat up,” WJW reported, citing body cam footage.

“It’s unfortunate that he acted that way and, you know, it’s not going to be tolerated and if you come to a game to act like that, expect to be asked to leave or be respectful of those sitting around you,” West Holmes Schools Superintendent Eric Jurkovic told WJW.

West Holmes High School is in Millsersburg, about 80 miles southwest of Cleveland.

