72-year-old shoots and kills husband who she accused of cheating, Tennessee cops say

A Tennessee woman killed her husband over his alleged infidelity, police said.

Christine Roberts, 72, shot her husband, Thomas Roberts, 68, on the front porch of their Nashville home on July 9, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

He “died of a single gunshot wound to his chest,” police said.

Police were dispatched to their Howard Avenue home around 8 p.m. There they found Christine Roberts, who confessed to shooting her husband because she claimed he had cheated on her.

A pistol was discovered at the home, police said.

Christine Roberts was charged with criminal homicide, and her bond has been set at $100,000.

When contacted by McClatchy News on July 10, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said there were no further updates, saying there is “an open and active investigation” into the incident.

