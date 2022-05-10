72-year-old shot and killed when gun goes off while dog attacks her son, NC cops say

A 72-year-old was visiting her son on Mother’s Day when she was shot and killed in North Carolina, officials said.

The son reportedly was fighting off a dog attack when the gun in his hand went off. A round struck his mom, who later died, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department’s initial investigation.

The deceased woman was identified in a news release as Sarah Hankerson.

The police department said it was called to a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 8. Officers responded to a home on Meadowbrook Road in Rocky Mount, roughly 60 miles northeast of Raleigh.

That’s where they report discovering the 72-year-old “experiencing a medical emergency. First responders began life saving measures and Hankerson was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed a family dog had attacked her son, who was the animal’s owner. That’s when a “struggle ensued” between him and the dog, and the gun fired, according to Rocky Mount police.

As of May 8, officers urged anyone with information to call them at 252-972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111. People can also use the MyRMT smartphone application or share tips via text message by texting them along with “RMPOL” to 274637.

