72-year-old skier collides with snowboarder and dies at Colorado resort, police say

A skier died after colliding with a snowboarder at a Colorado resort, police said.

Ski patrol at the Eldora Ski Resort found the skier unconscious and not breathing after the collision Nov. 30, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was pronounced dead at the resort after officials tried multiple resuscitation efforts, including CPR, the sheriff’s office said.

The skier was a 72-year-old man from Boulder, officials said. Police did not give his name.

The snowboarder, a man from Wellington, was treated for injuries. Officials did not disclose the nature of his injuries.

The two were on the Windmill run, an intermediate run, according to The Denver Post.

The resort told The Denver Channel the skier was wearing a helmet and it was not crowded when the two collided.

“We at Eldora offer our deepest sympathies to the skier’s family and friends, and we hold him and them in our thoughts and hearts during this difficult time,” Eldora Ski Area told The Denver Channel in a statement.

The death appears to be the first this ski season at a Colorado resort, the Associated Press reported.

